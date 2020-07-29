Humid forecast

Hot and humid weather continued to prevail in the city Tuesday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met Officials said that a seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. They said weak monsoon currents are penetrating in north eastern parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain, wind/thundershowers are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab and Kashmir. Rainfall (mm) was recorded in several cities including Karachi.