Two held for supplying drugs to NMU students

MULTAN: Cantonment police on Monday arrested two drug pushers who were allegedly involved in supplying drugs to the Nishtar Medical University students.

Accused Ghulam Qadir and Jamshed were allegedly involved in drugs supply to the students of the Nishtar Medical University, the police said. The police also recovered 200 bottles of imported liquor and a car used for supply of drugs from the accused persons. The liquor was stored to supply on the Eid in the city.

E-Khidmat Markaz in all districts: The Punjab government has ordered to ensure immediate functioning of E-Khidmat Markaz in all the districts of the province, the officials said on Monday.

The project of E-Khidmat Markaz was made to provide several government services to the citizens under one roof, including computerised national identity cards, excise and taxation, route permits, domiciles, revenue matters, death certificates, marriage certificates, birth certificates, divorced certificates, vehicle licences and utility bills.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Shanul Haq while addressing a meeting directed the officers concerned to take steps for early functioning of the E-Khidmat Markaz in minimum time here. He told that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had ordered immediate launching of the centres. Briefing the meeting, South Punjab E-Khidmat Markaz Manager Adnan Zafar said that Rs 151 million had been spent on the completion of E-Markaz.

He told that 30 counters had been established while 78 services would be provided to the citizens at Multan E-Khidmat Markaz. A front desk had been established at the entrance to guide the citizens regarding the facilities being provided at the E-Khidmat Markaz, he added. All the staff members had been appointed and the E-Khidmat Markaz would be inaugurated on August 14, he said.

Hearing adjourned: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench on Monday adjourned the hearing on stay application of Multan Health chief executive officer due to the absence of petitioner’s counsel till August 4. The court ordered the petitioner to ensure the presence of his counsel on next hearing.

The court warned if the petitioner’s counsel did not appear on August 4, then the stay against the Health Department would automatically end on August 5. Earlier, suspended Multan Health CEO Dr Munawar Abbas had filed a petition in the court in which he said that no inquiry was pending against him and he was suspended without serving any show-cause notice by the authorities. He prayed the court for stay against his suspension orders.