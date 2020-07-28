Gojra Hockey Stadium development work examined

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh visited Gojra Hockey Stadium to examine various facilities at the venue on Monday.

Aulakh was accompanied by SBP Chief Consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk, District Sports Officer Toba Tek Singh M Jameel and other officials. He also met with some Olympians at Gojra Hockey Stadium.

Aulakh was given a detailed briefing by officials on the development work at the stadium. Aulakh appreciated the pace of work and directed the officials to complete remaining development work in the hockey stadium as early as possible.

Talking to the media, Aulakh expressed his hope that Gojra will produce international hockey stars like it did in the past. “Gojra has made notable contribution to the promotion of hockey in the country,” he said.

Aulakh said: “Gojra is blessed with immense hockey talent and Sports Board Punjab is making effective efforts to nurture this talent so that young players of Gojra can represent the country in future.”