Mon Jul 27, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2020

Army pays tribute to Captain Sarwar Shaheed

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has paid rich tributes to great sacrifice of Captain Sarwar Shaheed, the first recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, country's highest military gallantry award. The nation observes death anniversary of Captain Sarwar on July 27 (today). He laid his life during a daring attack on a bunker of Indian army in Urri sector on July 27, 1948. "Nation venerates supreme sacrifice of Capt Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, NH, Kashmir War 1948," the DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar tweeted. He said Capt Sarwar's insurmountable courage and unwavering loyalty will forever be an epitome of valiance. "Every bullet he took for country, for Kashmir, strengthens our resolve to defend Pakistan at all cost," he said.

