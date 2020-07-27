PTM political party, should not be called traitor: Maj Amir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Major (retd) Amir on Sunday said the PTM is a political party and it should not be called enemy or traitor.
Talking in Geo News programme ‘Jirga’, Major Amir said partnership with the US after 9/11 was a disgusting job. He said only COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa can talk to Afghanistan, adding neither Benazir Bhutto nor Nawaz Sharif was a security risk.
He said PM Imran Khan is also not a security risk. He said the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is an injustice with NAB and Pakistan.
KARACHI: Major (retd) Amir on Sunday said the PTM is a political party and it should not be called enemy or traitor.
Talking in Geo News programme ‘Jirga’, Major Amir said partnership with the US after 9/11 was a disgusting job. He said only COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa can talk to Afghanistan, adding neither Benazir Bhutto nor Nawaz Sharif was a security risk.
He said PM Imran Khan is also not a security risk. He said the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is an injustice with NAB and Pakistan.