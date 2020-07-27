close
Mon Jul 27, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2020

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter

Our Correspondent
July 27, 2020

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Pandu Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday.

The quadcopter had intruded 200 meters on Pakistan’s side of the LoC, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said in a statement.

This is 10th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army this year.

