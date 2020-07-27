Qureshi prays for early recovery of Saudi King

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday telephoned his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud and inquired after ailing Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, besides discussing Covid-19 and regional matters.

Prince Faisal thanked Shah Mahmood Qureshi and informed him that King Salman was recovering after successful gallbladder surgery. The foreign minister prayed for his early recovery and extended best wishes for his long life, a Foreign Office press release said.

Qureshi apprised the Saudi counterpart of Pakistan’s measures including smart lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. The prime minister’s smart lockdown strategy did not only contain the COVID-19 but also remarkably brought down the ratio of casualties, he added.

Strongly condemning the recent attacks by Houthi Militia targeting Saudi defence installations, the foreign minister expressed solidarity with the Saudi people and government on behalf of those of Pakistan. Pakistan would continue extending all possible cooperation for security of Saudi Arabia, he resolved.

Discussing the upcoming scaled-down Haj, the Saudi foreign minister said the decision was taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the foreign ministers also discussed the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly and agreed to keep up consultation on the pandemic as well as regional and international matters.