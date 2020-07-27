GPO unable to collect token tax

Rawalpindi : Due to the negligence of Excise and Taxation Punjab, the work of collecting vehicle token tax at Pakistan Post could not start even after 24 days, which is causing trouble to the people, says a press release.

At the beginning of each new financial year, Excise and Taxation Punjab issues a regular letter to Pakistan Post regarding vehicle token rates and discounts, after which token fees are collected. No work has been done in four weeks which has created troubles for vehicle owners.

According to the customers, when they visit the GPO or post offices, they are told that the letter has not been received and the ETO office advises them to contact the post office but the actual situation is not being told when and where the token fee will be collected. According to the consumers, Excise and Taxation Punjab has not introduced the computerized token collection in Pakistan Post due to which fee Data is not available online.