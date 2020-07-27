PIB to set up facilitation centres

Rawalpindi : Chairman Punjab Board of Investment Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that the rate of increase of coronavirus cases in the country was timely arrested and drastically reduced, because of some sensible and judicious policy decisions taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the leadership qualities shown by the Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar in implementing those decisions, says a press release.

Addressing the 32nd meeting of the Board of Directors, Sardar Ilyas pointed out that the Corona Pandemic has severely hurt industries around the world. Industry in Pakistan also suffered badly because of this pandemic. However, some highly prudent and timely policy decisions taken by the government has saved our economy from getting severely hurt. Now, he said, that the economy has started showing signs of improvement.

In the meeting of the Investment Board, the President of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce Rana Sikander requested for setting up of a ‘Facilitation Centre’ in Faisalabad. The Chairman and members of the Board agreed to give approval for the Centre. President of the Faisalabad Chamber also said that he will pay for all the expenditures of this Centre.

Chairman of the Board Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan reiterated that the present investment climate of the country is a proof that the timely, sensible and judicious policies of the Prime Minister has at last worked, as the economy did not go into a recession as widely feared.

Chairman Planning & Development Hamid Yaqub, Chief Executive Jehanzeb Berana, Chaudhary Waseem Akhter Vice Chairman Oversees Pakistani Commission. Seema Aziz, Suhail Altaf, Ahsan Rashid, Rafia Syed Additional Secretary Industry, President Chamber of Commerce Faisalabad Rana Sikander Azam, Suhail Salim Director Facilitation Suhail Qadir also attended the meeting of the Punjab Board of Investment.