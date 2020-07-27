Security beefed up

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Security has been upgraded after fresh threats of attacks on senior police officials and offices, it was learnt. There were reports that security of senior police officials was enhanced after recent threats by terrorist organizations. The security of offices and senior police officials had already been enhanced years and one has to go through many layers to reach their offices. It was learnt that more security measures have been taken following the fresh threats.
