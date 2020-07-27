Accountability vital to tackle economic crisis: governor

Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said Prime Minister Imran Khan has saved Pakistan from becoming economically bankrupt.

PTI members Noureez Shakoor and Pir Nazim Shah called on the governor.

On the occasion, the governor expressed determination that in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country will be made corruption free. Ch Sarwar said transparent and indiscriminate accountability has become mandatory to tackle economic crisis. He said the PTI-led government will complete its constitutional tenure and will not go anywhere before its term. Ch Sarwar said political opponents are not swallowing development of the country while he suggested them to be patient. The governor said: “We believe in rule of law and constitution instead of political victimisation.

Our Correspondent adds: PTI MNA Dr Seemi Bukhari has said corruption of PML-N and PPP will end and the NAB will stay. Imran Khan will remain the Prime Minister and he will not comprise on his principles. Only justice will prevail in local body elections and the opposition will have to face defeat, the PTI MNA said here on Sunday. Dr Seemi Bukhari said whenever there is a talk of transparent accountability in the country, PML-N and PPP start making noise but their efforts will fail.

The PTI government will complete its constitutional term and bring to justice to those who looted national money. The PTI leader said people of Pakistan are fortunate to have an honest leader like Imran Khan who is fighting for the development and prosperity of 220 million people of Pakistan and not for personal interests and Pakistan is developing rapidly.

Security duties: The Judicial Wing of police produced seven important persons before different courts and shifted 40 prisoners from Central Jail to Camp Jail during the last one week. Meanwhile, over 105 police platoons were dispatched for corona duty at quarantine centres and security points, including the Punjab Assembly. More than 115 jawans were sent to different hospitals on a daily basis.