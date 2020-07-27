Poet Inayat Ali Khan Tonki passes away

ISLAMABAD: The author of some widely acclaimed Naats as well as humorous poetry, Professor Inayat Ali Khan Tonki, passed away in Karachi on Sunday at the age of 85, a private news channel reported.

Born in 1935 in the Indian city of Tonk, Professor Inayat Tonki migrated to Pakistan with his family in 1948. The family settled in Hyderabad, where the poet received both his primary and secondary education. In 1962, he secured first position in his Masters programme.

The versatile poet not only wrote for adults, but also penned a number of poems for children. He was known for his humorous poetry. His first name (Inayat) was his pen name.

Among some of his famous poetry and scholarly collections are: “Azrah-e-Inayat”, “Inayat”, “Inayatain Kia Kia”, “Nahayat”, “Nisab-e-Kitab-e-Urdu” and “Nisab-e-Kitab-e-Islamiyat”.