Soldier martyred in terrorists’ attack near Turbat: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A soldier was martyred and three others were injured after terrorists opened fire at them during a routine patrolling near Balochistan's Turbat city, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Saturday. “Terrorists fire, raid on security forces near Pidarak, district Kech, approx. 35 (kilometres) South East of Turbat, Balochistan,” the military’s media wing said.

During the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Javed Karim embraced martyrdom, while three soldiers were left injured.

The security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation for the terrorists. –

Meanwhile, a major terrorist activity in Balochistan averted as FC conducted IBO on suspected terrorist hideout in Buleda, Turbat, Balochistan. A key terrorist of proscribed Organisation (BLA) was killed and huge cache of arms, ammunition, grenades, communication equipment and IEDs material recovered from the hideout.