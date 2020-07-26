Narcotics seized, four arrested in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled a drug smuggling bid and seized a huge quantity of narcotics and arrested the four alleged smugglers on Dera-Zhob road on Saturday.

Taking action on a tip-off, the ANF personnel barricaded the inter-provincial Dera-Zhob road for checking the vehicles. The personnel signaled a truck (EA-5288) and a car (U-3788) for checking. Upon thorough checking, the ANF recovered 102 packets of fine quality charas weighing 122.4 kilogram from the secret cavities of the car.

Similarly, the ANF recovered 205 packets of charas concealed under the onion sacks from the truck. The packets weighed over 246 kilogram. ­The car driver identified as Atifur Rahman of Peshawar and truck driver Abdul Muhammad of Khyber tribal district and their two other accomplices were arrested.