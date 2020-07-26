close
Sun Jul 26, 2020
AFP
July 26, 2020

S Korea sees surge in new coronavirus cases

World

AFP
July 26, 2020

SEOUL: South Korea reported a surge in new coronavirus infections on Saturday, recording its highest figure in nearly four months with dozens of imported cases.

The country added 113 new cases, including 86 among people who arrived from overseas, bringing the total to 14,092, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It was the second highest figure since March 31, when the country reported 125 new cases. It was also the first time it has seen more than 100 cases since April 1. All overseas arrivals are required to undergo a two-week quarantine.

South Korea endured one of the worst early outbreaks outside China but brought it broadly under control with an extensive "trace, test and treat" programme while never imposing a compulsory lockdown that was put in place in much of Europe and around the world.

