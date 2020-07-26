Bid to smuggle goods worth Rs9m foiled

The Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) of the Jinnah International Airport has foiled an attempt to smuggle precious goods worth Rs8,886,000, said the spokesman for the Customs.

SM Irfan Ali said the MCC staff intercepted two passengers, Mohammad Ateeq and Mohammad Arif, on suspicion. Both men had arrived from Dubai via flight No. PK-9208.

The two were about to leave the airport without having their luggage scanned by taking advantage of the Green Channel there. The luggage of both passengers comprised four cardboard cartons and two shoulder bags.

A detailed examination of the luggage showed the presence of miscellaneous electrical appliances, perfumes, laptops, tablets, wristwatches, smartwatches, wireless earbuds, projectors, smartphones and phone accessories.

According to the men’s initial statements, their tickets were purchased by a Karachi resident named Arsalan Qureshi on the condition that they would bring with them the above-mentioned products.

They said that an unidentified person handed them the items at the Dubai airport with the instruction that all of them belonged to Qureshi, Waqas and Shaukat, who would receive the goods in person outside the Karachi airport.

The smuggled goods were seized and a case was registered against them under the Customs Act.

Both passengers were formally arrested. The FIR in view of the initial statements also contained the names of the three men identified by the detainees.

While efforts are under way to arrest the three men, the remand of the detainees has been obtained from the relevant court for further investigation.