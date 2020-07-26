‘Azam is ahead of all Pakistani legends’

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes that current limited-overs captain Babar Azam is ahead of all cricketing legends of Pakistan.

He said this in reply to a tweet by a cricket columnist who had written that the hype about Babar Azam was premature and that people should wait for him to win a Test player of the match award. He said it was a pre-requisite before any talk of batting greatness.

Rashid wrote that he had met many Pakistan great bowlers and batsmen but Babar was the most incredible of them all. “During my career, I met many great players. Bowlers like Wasim, Waqar, Shoaib, Saqlain and Mushtaq and Batsmen like Miandad, Inzi, Yousuf, Saeed and Younus but @babarazam258 is the most incredible of them all,” he said.