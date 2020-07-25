Road blocked to protest ban on import of cattle from Afghanistan

LANDIKOTAL: Hundreds of residents and politicians here on Friday blocked the Landikotal-Torkham Road in protest against the ban on the import of cattle from Afghanistan.

The traders, Tanzeem-Naujawana-e-Qabail and local politicians jointly held the protest demonstration attended by hundreds of residents, butchers and lamb importers. They blocked the road for the entire day and long queues of loaded and heavy trucks were seen on the both sides of the highway. Addressing the protesters, Pakistan Muslim-League-Nawaz Landikotal President Muhammad Israr Shinwari, All Torkham Custom Agents Association Chairman Mairajuddin Shinwari and local elder Shah Muhammad said that the government deprived them of earning livelihood by banning the import of sheep and goats from Afghanistan.