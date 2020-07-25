Punjab plans to make licence a must for teachers

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to issue teaching licences and a Teachers Licence Act would soon be tabled in the Punjab Assembly, Provincial Education Minister Dr Murad Raas told the House on Friday.

Dr Murad Raas, speaking on the floor during a general discussion on education, said that like doctors and engineers, the government was also coming up with the Teachers Licensing Act which would also enable the teachers to seek employment in foreign countries. He also told the House that the government would fulfil the shortage of educators in Punjab schools within a month whereas 60,000 private schools would be registered online after Eid-ul-Azha.

Dr Murad Raas also told the PA that the PTI government had recruited 250,000 educators and no one could question the transparency of the recruitment process. He also stated that the government was introducing the Private Schools Act which would also include a harassment clause.