close
Sat Jul 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
July 25, 2020

Plantation ceremony at Shifa hospital

National

 
July 25, 2020

Islamabad: Shifa International Hospital (SIH) arranged a tree-plantation ceremony here Friday as part of the nationwide Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign. Ch. Muhammad Saleem, DIGP, Islamabad, who was the chief guest on the occasion, planted a tree in the hospital compound as a symbol of hope and courage to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. He lauded the efforts of doctors and healthcare professionals in controlling the outbreak. Addressing the ceremony, COO of SIH Taimoor Shah emphasized the importance of plantation in maintaining biodiversity.

Latest News

More From Pakistan