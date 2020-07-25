Plantation ceremony at Shifa hospital

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Shifa International Hospital (SIH) arranged a tree-plantation ceremony here Friday as part of the nationwide Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign. Ch. Muhammad Saleem, DIGP, Islamabad, who was the chief guest on the occasion, planted a tree in the hospital compound as a symbol of hope and courage to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. He lauded the efforts of doctors and healthcare professionals in controlling the outbreak. Addressing the ceremony, COO of SIH Taimoor Shah emphasized the importance of plantation in maintaining biodiversity.