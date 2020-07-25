SU decides to conduct first semester exams online

SUKKUR: The 41st meeting of the academic council of the Sindh University was held online and the meeting unanimously resolved to conduct the first semester’s examinations 2020 through online based on oral presentation.

The meeting also approved the revised syllabus of SU Institute of Mathematics and Computer Science (IMCS) to accelerate the pace of ongoing process of its accreditation. It also extended positive nods to the implementation of a uniform semester system policy to come into effect from the upcoming academic year as per directives of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan. The meeting paid rich tributes to vice-chancellor Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat and his team over successful completion of the academic session through online. It also appreciated a self developed and efficient LMS system to counter the obstacles posed due to the danger of the pandemic. The meeting also expressed deep grief over the sudden demise of Dr Aftab Ahmed Charan, an assistant professor of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Sindh University Campus, Dadu, due to Covid-19. Congratulating all, especially Sindh University IT team upon their collective effort, vice-chancellor Dr Burfat said, “We have been able to save one precious year of the students during the face of all odds.

This has become possible only because of the guidance of the HEC and cooperation of the faculty and administration of the varsity.”