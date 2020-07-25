IT exports remittances surge by 23.71pc

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication is committed for increasing the IT exports and taking special steps in this regard.

According to performance report of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), the attached department of the Ministry of IT & Telecom, Pakistan’s IT Industry export remittances, including computer services and call centres services, have surged by 23.71 percent to $1.230 billion in the FY-2019-20 in comparison to US $994.848 million during the same period last year (2018-19), says a press release.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque has directed the PSEB to take every possible steps for achieving target of IT exports remittances. He said under the prime minister's vision of digital Pakistan, it is vital to take forward all the matters related to information technology and connect the youth especially students to digital world.

He said that Ministry of IT is playing important role regarding coping the COVID-19 pandemic through information technology, adding that coronavirus cases are now declining in the country.