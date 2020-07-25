Sacked cop appeals for her reinstatement

LAHORE :The sacked woman constable who was dismissed from service for uploading videos in police uniform on social media has appealed to the high-ups for her reinstatement on compassionate grounds. Wafa Toqeer had joined the police force in 2019. She had allegedly uploaded videos in police uniform, a few of which had gone viral. Her seniors had taken cognizance of that and an inquiry was conducted, following which, he was found guilty and eventually dismissed from service.

Wafa, in a video message, has pleaded for mercy stating that she had not caused any harm as the videos were neither indecent nor brought any malice to the uniform. Moreover, she said, she had made the videos but kept them with herself. The videos were leaked by someone else, she stated. She continued that her family was financially dependent on her. She was dismissed on a video that is seven months to eight months old. She could have been fined or awarded any other punishment.