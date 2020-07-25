QWP leader says govt has failed to deliver

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had failed to deliver on its pledges.

According to a press release issued from Watan Kor, the headquarters of QWP, he was addressing a gathering of political workers at Sherpao village in Charsadda district. Farooq Shah, PTI former candidate for Tehsil council, announced joining the QWP along with his family members and supporters including Ibrahim Khan, Ihsanuddin, Zar Khan, Rahat Gul, Raees and others. Sikandar Sherpao said the government was least bothered to provide respite to the people in the face of backbreaking inflation. He added the people were faced with a host of problems, but the government did not have the ability to mitigate their sufferings.

The QWP leader said the county lurched from another crisis to another due to the incompetence of the rulers. He said the PTI rulers lacked the ability to steer the country out of the prevailing crisis. He added that the prices of the daily use commodities, including sugar, wheat flour, ghee and pulses had registered a sharp increase, but the government did not take any step to provide relief to the people.