Nine patients lose eyesight due to spurious injection in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: The Medical Director of Ayub Medical Teaching Institution (AMTI) Dr Ahsan Aurangzeb has constituted an inquiry committee to probe the incident at the eye ward of the hospital in which nine patients got damaged their eyesight after being administered injection.

The MD of the hospital in his video message stated that every month as per routine, special injection is used and this time among 11 needy and critical patients, the said injection was applied to their eyes on last Friday to improve the blood circulation.

He said this had been the practice for the last four years under special protocol in the operation theatre. Out of 11 patients, it was the 2nd and even third turn of some patients but on Monday and Tuesday, nine patients complained that they were losing eyesight and were unable to see anything.

On this, the hospital administration sent the injection with other material to the Drug Testing Laboratory for investigation. He said injection manufactured by a multinational company had been provided to the patients by the hospital free of cost and had been purchased from the market.

Prof Dr Ahsan Aurangzeb said the inquiry committee consisting of senior doctors and Abbottabad assistant commissioner had launched an inquiry. He assured the best possible treatment would be provided to the affected patients and a stern action taken in the e light of Drug Testing Lab findings.

Among some affectees were former national football player, Mir Hussain, Aurangzeb, Yaqoob , Fatima Bibi and Kulsoom Bibi. The affected patients demanded an impartial inquiry into the matter and exemplary punishment to the hospital staff if they were found guilty.