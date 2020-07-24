‘Steps taken to maintain law, order’

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah and RPO Riaz Nazir have said that all possible measures have been adopted for maintaining the law and order in the division.

They said this while giving a brief to Provincial Minister for Law Muhammad Basharat Raja through a video link meeting on Thursday. They said that no one would be allowed to disturb the peace of the region. They said that police and other law enforcing agencies had already been directed to keep an eye on miscreants, who might try to create the law and order situation for their ulterior motives. They made it clear that any such attempt would be responded with full force and police had been given a free hand to deal with the law breakers.

BOY COMMITS SUICIDE: A boy committed suicide at Jamke Chattha on Thursday. Asim, 16, ended his life by swallowing poisonous pills after quarrelling with his parents over a domestic issue.

MAN ELECTROCUTED: A man was electrocuted at Ladhewala Warraich on Thursday. Akbar Ali was busy cutting fodder in a field when suddenly he touched a faulty electric wire. As a result, he received an electric shock and died on the spot.