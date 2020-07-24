‘Ghilaf-e-Kaaba’ expo

Islamabad : S M Munir, the Patron-in-chief of the United Business Group of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Mr. Iftekhar Ali Malik, President of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Chairman of the United Business Group, along with a group of leading members of the business community, visited Centaurus Mall and witnessed the exhibition of ‘Ghilaf-e-Kaaba’, curtain of the door of ‘Khana-e-Kaaba’, the drape (chader) of ‘Roza-e-Rasool’, key of ‘Baitullah’ and a few other relics of religious importance, says a press release.

The delegation was welcomed by Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, Chairman, Punjab Board of Investment and Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, CEO of Sardar Group of Companies.

Other members of the business delegation included Ejaz Abbasi, Akram Farid, Suhail Malik, Zubair Malik, Khalid Javed, Shaukat Masood, Atif Ikram, Navid Malik, Rauf Alam, Chaudhry Naseer Ahmed, Zafar Bakhtawari, Karim Aziz Malik, Amir Waheed, Ahmed Waheed, Tahir Abbasi, Khalid Malik, Mr. Shahid, Tariq Sadiq, Chaudhary Wahiduddin, Muhammad Ahmed, Sheikh Nadeem, Zubair Tufail, Khalid Tawaab, Chaudhary Masood, Ahmed Mughal, Nasir Qureshi, Zarif Maqbool, Aslam Khokhar, Khalid Chaudhary, Sohail Altaf and Saboor Malik.