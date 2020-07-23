Lok Virsa plans to establish heritage museums

Islamabad: Executive Director National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Talha Ali Khan on Wednesday said that Lok virsa was planning to establish heritage Museum in every major city of the country to preserve local and regional history of cultural heritage.

In an exclusive interview with APP, he said museums preserve research and exhibit the tangible and intangible evidence of society.

Moreover, it also provides its visitors to foster deeper understanding and sharing of authentic cultural and natural heritage along with enjoyment.

“Museums are the custodian of history as much as they offer connections to history so Lok Virsa would soon start working on this project.”

He said that he was making all out efforts to modernise all ranks and cohorts of Lok Virsa by bringing developments in its system. He informed that the first step taken was to merge Monument Library and Lok Virsa library into one enormous hall at Lok Virsa and would be opened for public to educate them of the great cultural history and heritage of Pakistan rather than providing access only to scholars.

Talha Ali Khan said that ‘Melas’ and festivals were the main agenda of Lok Virsa and one of the biggest festivities of cultural heritage.