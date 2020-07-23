Punjab passes bill to protect Islam’s foundation

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat, in a special message on the approval of the Punjab Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill 2020, has said this law is an important step towards Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for making Pakistan a Madina like state.

Raja Basharat said on Wednesday that Punjab Assembly passed two more important bills of public interest including the Ravi Urban Development Authority Bill, which would be a new milestone in the development of Lahore.

"The passage of the third bill, the Punjab Cooperatives Societies Amendment Bill, would solve a number of issues related to the land of farmers and ordinary citizens," he said. Regarding the Bunyad-e-Islam Bill, he congratulated the people after the approval of the bill in the assembly and said that the law would stop insulting the holy personalities of all religions forever and would help in eradicating sectarianism and religious hatred.

Raja Basharat said, "Respect for all religions, including Islam, is vital part of our Constitution. With the approval of this law, the Constitution of Pakistan has become stronger." He paid homage to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab Assembly speaker, members of the assembly, secretary Information and officers concerned on this historic legislation and said in the future in curriculum or other books, no one would dare commit blasphemy of Holy Prophets, great companions, Ahle Bait, Umhat-ul-Momineen and the Holy figures of other religions.

"Insha Allah this law will be a source of forgiveness for all concerned including me" he added. Earlier, the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed the Punjab Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill 2020 with majority vote.

The printing and publication of objectionable material are prohibited under the Bill. The Bill bars the publisher, editor or translator from printing or publishing any book and material that consists of photographs or pictures of suicide bombers, terrorists, except as required by law enforcing agencies for purposes of investigation.

Moreover, the literature of blasphemous nature will not be permitted for publication. The new law has also made it mandatory that “the blessed name of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) shall be preceded by the title Khatam-an-Nabiyyin or Khatam-un-Nabiyyin followed by ‘Sallallahu alaihi wasallam’ in Arabic text. The law has also empowered the DGPR to visit and inspect the premises of the printing presses, offices of the publication houses and book stores.