EFU Life partners with TEZ for digital insurance solutions

KARACHI: EFU Life, Pakistan’s leading life insurance company, has recently expanded its strategic partnership with Tez Financial Services – a Planet-N Group Company, for Digital Insurance.

Tez is one of the fastest growing FinTechs in Pakistan, offering digital nano-loans and is now activating its insurance vertical – Tez Bima.

Through Tez Bima, Tez users will be able to instantly subscribe to small ticket insurance. The first product being launched by Tez is EFU Life’s Hospital Coverage Plan.

The partnership envisages making a visible social impact through financial inclusion of the masses at the lower end of the socio-economic pyramid and using technology as a key enabler for micro life, savings and health related insurance solutions.

The agreement was signed in an online ceremony by Mr. Humza Hussain, Co-Founder at Tez Financial Services and Mr. Mohammed Ali Ahmed, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Director at EFU Life.****