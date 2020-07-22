Teenagers killed in Kaghan Valley

MANSEHRA: A teenage boy and a girl were allegedly killed as they wanted to tie the knot against the wishes of their parents in Jarad area of Kaghan valley, police said on Tuesday. “The parents and an uncle of both slain cousins were arrested as they were against their wedding and killed them in a room,” Wajid Khan, the SHO Kaghan Police Station told reporters.

He said that Muhammad Amir and his paternal cousin wanted to tie the knot but the parents of both were against their wedding and killed them. “When police rushed to the scene the families refused to get firs information report registered of the incident registered,” said Khan.

The SHO said that Muhammad Arif, the father of Mohammad Amir, Muhammad Shahid, the father of girl, and Muhammad Shahid, the uncle of both slain, were arrested and shifted to the police station. He said that the parents of the slain couple first planned the killing and then executed the plan.