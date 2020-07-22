tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PAKPATTAN: A child was electrocuted at Chak Maghar on Tuesday. Abeed was trying to switch on a fan when suddenly his hand touched a livewire. As a result, he received electric shocks and died on the spot. Meanwhile, accused Sultan and his father allegedly abducted a 13-year-old girl (S) from Gujjar Chowk, Qaboola.