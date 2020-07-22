close
Wed Jul 22, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2020

Electrocuted

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2020

PAKPATTAN: A child was electrocuted at Chak Maghar on Tuesday. Abeed was trying to switch on a fan when suddenly his hand touched a livewire. As a result, he received electric shocks and died on the spot. Meanwhile, accused Sultan and his father allegedly abducted a 13-year-old girl (S) from Gujjar Chowk, Qaboola.

