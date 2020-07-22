PTI leaders say uplift projects approved for Upper Dir

DIR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Upper Dir chapter on Tuesday said mega projects had been approved for the area including the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) alternative route, which would usher in a new area of development.

The PTI local leaders, including Muhammad Anwar Khan, Imran Saeed, Syed Jahangir Khan, Ikramullah Swati, Amin-ur-Rahman, and others said this while speaking at a press conference. Muhammad Anwar Khan said the cadet college, which had been a long-awaited demand of the people of the Upper Dir, was approved by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and the fund had been allocate for that in the provincial Annual Development Programme. He said another mega-project of the Dir Development Authority had been approved as well for the Upper Dir through which lots of development work would be made across the district. The PTI office-bearer said his party’s central and provincial governments were taking steps for promoting tourism in the Upper Dir and Rs1billion had been approved for tourism promotion in Upper Dir. Muhammad Anwar Khan said apart from that work on Sharmai hydropower project would be launched this year. PTI district general secretary Imran Saeed said the CPEC alternative route via Chakdarra-Dir-Chitral had not been abandoned and it was being made with the financial aid from a South Korean’s bank. The PTI leaders said that the MNA from NA-5, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, had put the Upper Dir on the road to progress. They believed the JI Upper Dir chapter had been unnerved after its workers were joining the PTI in a large number.