Crackdown on drug pushers launched

KOHAT: The police launched a crackdown on drug pushers in Dara Adamkhel and arrested two alleged drug pushers during an action. Amjad Hussain, SHO of Dara Adamkhel Police, told reporters that the police also recovered, 1340 gram hashish, heroin and 15 gram ice drug from the possession of the two accused. Cases were registered against the accused identified as Shoaib and Jamal. Arrests were made in a raid on a tip-off, he said, adding, it was first operation against drug pushers in the erstwhile semi-tribal area. The arrested persons were involved in supplying drugs to Kohat and Peshawar residents and locals on Indus Highway in Dara Adamkhel, officials said. On special directives of DPO Kohat Javed Iqbal, the scope of large-scale crackdown on drugs in Kohat district has been extended to tribal sub-division Dara Adamkhel.