PM’s decision on SAPMs, advisers’ assets hailed

KARACHI: The leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have applauded their party chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan for asking his special assistants and advisers to declare their assets’ details.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said the Government of Pakistan has shown the assets of all the special assistants and advisers to PM on the website of the Cabinet Division, complying with the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. While Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar applauded the PTI leadership for setting yet another standard of transparency and accountability for declaring the assets of the members of the cabinet.

PTI's senior leader and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said PM Imran Khan had asked his SAPMs and advisers to declare their assets though there was no legal binding for them. He applauded the prime minister for taking such an unprecedented step and strongly condemned those criticizing it, saying the people who were commenting on the issue, could not even dare ask their leader for doing any such thing. He said Nawaz Sharif and his family could neither declare their assets nor identify the means of their incomes. Imran Ismail said beforecriticizing on the issue, the leaders of other political parties should ask their leaders to declare their assets and means of incomes. He said members of Imran Khan’s cabinet were the best among the lot and they are neither corrupt nor thieves.

PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari said in his Tweet that Nawaz Sharif simultaneously possessed the highest office of the country as being the prime minister of Pakistan and an Aqama to work in a foreign country. PML-N leader Khawaja Asif, who had defence and foreign ministries portfolios, also had an Aqama to work in the UAE, while Ahsan Iqbal had an Aqama to work in Saudi Arabia. The then finance minister Ishaq Dar had also an Aqama to work in the UAE.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal reacted on the issue and tweeted on social media that the members of the Imran Khan’s cabinet were guest actors and would run away with their Green Cards and British passports after making the country a defaulter. He said they did not take oath to keep secrets of the country.