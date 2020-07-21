Targeted anti-polio campaign begins in 44 UCs of Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A targeted anti-polio campaign began in 44 specific union councils of the district during which 260,632 children up to five years of age would be given anti-polio drops.

Commissioner Ishrat Ali, RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar and DC Muhammad Ali visited various union councils of Makoana and reviewed the implementation of the special anti-polio campaign. CEO DHA Dr Mushtaq Supra, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmed and other officers were also present.

The commissioner and the RPO checked the presence of polio teams and knocked on the doors of the houses and inquired from the parents about the arrival of the teams. The commissioner directed that the special campaign was very important in the fight against polio, therefore, the area in-charges should reach out to every child up to the age of five years, realising their responsibilities. He said that monitoring of the campaign was being carried out and if any negligence or carelessness was found in any place, the area in-charge would be held accountable.

The RPO checked the security arrangements and said that there was no room for negligence in responsibility. The deputy commissioner said 105 area in-charges had been assigned responsibilities during the campaign. He said that 533 mobile, 62 static and three transit teams were the part of the campaign. He directed the health officials that they must perform their duties diligently and make every effort for the success of the campaign.

DPC MEETS: A meeting of the District Peace Committee was held at DC Office which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali. SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mudassir Nazir, Sahibzada Faiz Rasool Rizvi, Mufti Muhammad Zia Madni, Syed Jaffar Naqvi, Maulana Riaz Kharal, Dr Iftikhar Naqvi and others attended it. The DC said that the role of the religious scholars was important in maintaining the law and order situation in the district.

He said that no one would be allowed to disturb the peace. He urged the Ulema to create awareness among the people regarding adoption of anti-corona SOPs. The SSP appreciated the efforts of the Ulema in establishing peace. The Ulema said that establishment of peace was a priority.

RENOVATION OF GREENBELTS: On the instructions of PHA Director General Asma Ijaz Cheema, cleaning and renovation work of greenbelts across the city is being carried out on an emergency basis while the greenbelts are being beautified on a daily basis. The PHA DG visited different areas of the city and reviewed the process of decoration and cleaning of greenbelts.