Punjab minister welcomes increase in foreign investment

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that 88 per cent increase in foreign investment in the financial year 2019-2020 is a good omen.

He stated this while talking to various delegations here on Sunday. He said the global investment of 2.5 billion in the country this year is an encouraging sign. Abdul Aleem Khan said that investment in new projects in Pakistan by the countries like China and Norway would create new employment opportunities for the country and the economy will grow rapidly.

The Punjab senior minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision is leading the country to development and prosperity and overcoming all difficulties and challenges. He said that in the last month of the financial year, an investment of 170 million dollar was made which included telecom, microfinance banking projects, hydel power projects and mega oil and gas projects, for which, the credit goes to the present government.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that under a well-thought-out plan, some elements were promoting negative propaganda to divert attention of people from the corruption and bad governance of the previous rulers.

The senior minister said that the fact that huge investments in various sectors of Pakistan from abroad are an expression of full confidence in the personality of Prime Minister Imran Khan as the world knows that Pakistan’s current leadership is based on real development. Abdul Aleem Khan said the corruption and commission mafia was clearly discouraged in the last two years and the country’s development agencies are performing better than ever before.