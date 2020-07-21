close
Tue Jul 21, 2020
July 21, 2020

PTI Hazara chapter office-bearers demand respect

Peshawar

 
July 21, 2020

The PTI Hazara division’s chapter has threatened to hold the protest outside the prime minister’s residence in Islamabad if they were not given the due respect and protocol during official functions. “We were not given the due respect during CM Mahmood Khan’s arrival in Shogran by the organisers. If such an attitude was meted out to us in future, we will hold a protest outside PM’s residence in Banigala,” Ajmal Khan Swati, Divisional Information Secretary, told reporters here on Monday.

