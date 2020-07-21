Robber killed in exchange of fire

Rawalpindi:An alleged robber was killed in exchange of fire with police on Monday in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai Police station.

Police patrolling Muhafiz Squad in the area of Dhok Naju on suspicion signaled a motorcycle to stop for formal checking but the motorcyclists instead of stopping opened fire at Police patrolling squad and runaway from the scene.

Police followed the motorcyclists and in exchange of fire a robber succumbed and was rescued to hospital but could not survive due to bullet injury, while other aide of the alleged robber succeed to flee away from the scene. Police also recovered a large amount of cash and pistol from the injured robber.

As per police spokesperson information, the alleged robbers had robbed a citizen few months minutes back in Islamabad outside a bank who came out with cash. SP (Rawal Division) Rai Mazhar Iqbal along with police contingent reached at the crime scene and collect evidences.

SP (Rawal) Rai Mazhar Iqbal stated that identity of the deceased robber is being ascertained while police also making crackdown in the area to arrest other aide of the robber.

Meanwhile, a woman Parveen Bibi, 74, was shot dead here early on Monday on resistance with the robbers in the limits of Waris Khan Police station. Waris Khan Police station registered case against unidentified robbers on complaint of Imtiaz Elahi Shiekh.

SP (Rawal Division) said that evidences have been collected from the crime scene and all available resources and assistance from forensic science will be employed to trace and arrest the culprits.