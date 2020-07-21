116 filtration plants to be made functional

LAHORE:The Punjab government will soon make functional 116 water filtration plants installed by Punjab Saaf Pani Company through Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) while the transfer of assets of the company will be made after it is dissolved.

These plants were installed by Saaf Pani Company almost more than two years ago while the government had stopped further process on the project since the case was referred to the NAB. Now after almost two years the government decided to make these 116 water filtration plants functional but the final date of making them operational was not decided yet. It was decided in the 37th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Finance and Development chaired by Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht here Monday.

The meeting also decided hiring in Punjab Infrastructure Development Authority, approval of Rs4.707 billion grant for Public Sector Development Programme, making the water filtration plants functional, community development programme, establishment of the offices in Bahawalpur and Multan for South Punjab Secretariat and Public Finance Management Unit in Finance Department.

The meeting also allowed the proceeding for establishment of Punjab University Medical College and its allied hospital permitting the health department to further proceed with the Punjab University. Further, it was instructed developing a comprehensive plan with the consultation of the all stakeholders before establishment of the new offices in Multan and Bahawalpur for South Punjab Secretariat.

The minister ordered Finance, Planning and Development Departments resolving the concerns of the Standing Committee on establishment of Public Finance Management Unit. The minister instructed that the Punjab Infrastructure Development Authority will provide the technical support and advisory to the communication and works department for the construction of the public buildings. He also ordered the Planning and Development Chairman to head a committee in which Punjab Infrastructure Development Authority and Communication and Works Department will give bylaws for the construction of the public sector buildings of schools, colleges, hospitals and others to ensures environment-friendly and energy saving infrastructure.

Adviser to Chief Minister Dr Salman Shah stressed the need of checking the department’s spending and performance in public finance management unit. Chief Secretary stressed the need of improving the efficiency of the law department, Punjab Information and Technology Board (PITB) and PPRA and keeping the size of Public Finance Management Unit small.

The minister instructed the planning and development department that under Public Finance Management System the financial model of the projects should be ensured which was mentioned in project documents to avoid any unwanted situation in future on the development projects.