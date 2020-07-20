Protest continues against arrest of Editor-in-Chief

PESHAWAR: The workers of the Jang/Geo Group have been protesting against the arrest and illegal detention of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for the last 130 days.

Carrying banners and placards, the protesters chanted slogans demanding the release of Mir Shakil and the withdrawal of the 34-year-old property case against him. Resident Editor Daily Jang Peshawar Arshad Aziz Malik led the protesters who had gathered outside the offices of the Jang, Geo and The News International. The protesting workers said that the government and the National Accountability Bureau were harassing the biggest media group in the country to prevent it from speaking the truth.

However, they vowed that the journalists would continue to perform their professional duty and highlight the wrongdoings. The protesters said the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was illegal and unconstitutional. The speakers said they would resist the government’s move to crush the independent media and journalists. The protesters said the owner of the biggest media group of the country had been detained for the last 130 days in a 34 years old property case. The speakers said the protest would continue till the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdrawal of cases against him. The protesters appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take suo motu notice of illegal detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and provide him justice.