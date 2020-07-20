close
Mon Jul 20, 2020
July 20, 2020

SC to hear appeal against vulgar slogans in Women March

National

A
APP
July 20, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has fixed for hearing a petition filed by Organisation for Peace, Justice and Education regarding banning vulgar slogans raised and play cards displayed during march for Women Rights. Justice Umar Ata Bandial would hear the appeal in his chamber against objections of the Registrar Office on Thursday (July 23).

