SC to hear appeal against vulgar slogans in Women March

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has fixed for hearing a petition filed by Organisation for Peace, Justice and Education regarding banning vulgar slogans raised and play cards displayed during march for Women Rights. Justice Umar Ata Bandial would hear the appeal in his chamber against objections of the Registrar Office on Thursday (July 23).