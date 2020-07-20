Speakers highlight importance of social sciences

LAHORE:A webinar "Social Sciences in Pakistan: Challenges, Prospects, and Opportunities" was organised by Government College University Lahore and Quaid-i-Azam Alumni Association Pakistan.

According to a press release, eminent academicians, including GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar VC Prof Dr Razia Sultana and Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Punjab University, former Dean Prof Dr M Iqbal Chawla addressed the hour long webinar broadcasted live for students and faculty members.

Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that norms determined the importance and role of social thinkers; these norms needed change so as to emphasise on the role of social engineers in society.

The GCU VC believed that interdisciplinary approach was necessary for the progress and development of the country. “Jobs should be created for social scientists in the public policymaking bodies,” he added.

Prof Zaidi said higher education institutions needed to emphasise on social innovations which had a societal impact. “Social science subjects, such as philosophy, need to be introduced at the matriculation and intermediate level,” he concluded.

Prof Dr Razia Sultana also shed light on the role of universities in strengthening social sciences especially bridging gap between academia and policymakers. Prof Dr M Iqbal Chawla talked about various challenges to social science subjects in the historical context and stressed upon promoting indigenous research.

Prof Dr Kaleem Ullah Barech, president of Academic Staff Association, University of Balochistan, Quetta, laid emphasis on inter-provincial faculty and student exchanges especially in the discipline of social sciences.

Quaid I Azam University Islamabad Assistant Professor Dr Munawar Hussain also addressed the webinar.