12 land grabbers held

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police have arrested 12 land grabbers during its operation against those involved in occupying lands by harassing people and recovered weapons and ammunition from them. According to police spokesperson, Islamabad Police have launched effective crackdown against land grabbers following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan. Special police teams have been constituted in each police zone and this operation is being conducted under the direct supervision of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed. The teams of Saddar and Rural Zones including SPs, SDPOs and SHOs conducted an operation against land grabbers in their areas and nabbed 12 accused besides recovery of weapons and ammunition from them. IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said that land grabbing activities would not be tolerated and directed to continue indiscriminate action against those illegally occupying the land of others. He directed to take prompt action on complaints of citizens and provide relief to them. Islamabad Police chief said that effective action should be ensured to protect the lives and properties of the citizens. He said that no sluggish attitude would be tolerated in this regard. Meanwhile, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has directed all police officials including SPs SDPOs and SHOs to remain vigilant.