Boy dies, parents injured in accident

LAHORE:An 8-year-old boy was killed and his parents and a sister were injured by a speeding bus in the Sanda area on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Ayan. He along with his father Amir, mother and a sister was on his way on a bike when a speeding bus dashed into their bike. As the result, Ayan died and his family members were injured badly. The bus driver escaped leaving the bus at the scene.

shops sealed: Lahore police registered 1,595 cases and sealed 2,072 shops on violation of corona SOPs since June 5.

Police also checked over 3,000 markets and bazaars. As many 80,733 shops were checked. Around 61,815 shopkeepers and citizens were warned. As many as 100,169 bike and 39,695 car riders were educated while 124,785 vehicles were issued challan tickets and 375 public transport vehicles were impounded over violation of the corona SOPs. Security duties: Police Judicial Wing produced 14 persons before different courts and shifted six persons to different districts during the last one week.

Over 30 platoons were dispatched for corona duty at quarantine centres and other security points, including the Punjab Assembly. Over 106 platoons and 138 jawans were sent to different hospitals on a daily basis in connection with coronavirus. Around 188 cops from Operations Wing and 110 from Security Division were given training of firing rounds in the firing range of Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines. They were given facility of firing practice with SMG guns and Beretta pistols during the last week.

checkING: DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmed Khan has directed the Dolphin Force to ensure effective patrolling around sacrificial animal markets and crime hotspots.

He said the Dolphin and PRU wings showed immediate response to all the 326 calls received on helpline 15 last week and helped 35 people on different roads. Dolphin Squad and PRU checked 117,000 motorbikes and 3,206 cars besides 119,002 people. As many as 245 motorbikes and eight cars were impounded and 153 persons were arrested due to incomplete documents. Dolphin and PRU also arrested 11 persons on charges of kite flying, 38 persons on charges of wheelie, and 11 persons for using bogus number plates on their vehicles.

Security beefed up: Security at the entry and exit points of the provincial metropolis was beefed up on Sunday.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmed Khan directed all officers to personally monitor security arrangements at the churches. He said that special security arrangements should be ensured for minority worship places.