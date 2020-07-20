Dr Tahseen Firaqi honoured

Islamabad : National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) organized an online book reception (Taqreeb-e-Paz­­eerai) of eminent researcher, intellectual, Director Majalis-e-Taraqi-Adab and Professor of Oriental College, Dr. Tahseen Firaqi’s book ‘Nikaat’. The book received ‘Baba-e-Urdu Moulvi Abdul Haq Award’, from Pakistan Academy of Letters.

Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik presided the event with Dr. Rafi-ud-din Hashmi and Dr. Tahseen Firaqi as chief guests. Dr. Rashid Hameed, Director General, National Language Promotion Department, presented the welcome note and the key speakers included Dr.Rauf Parekh, Dr. Asif Awan, Dr. Arshad Mehmood Nashad, Dr. Wahid-ur-Rehman, Dr. Humaira Ashfaq, Dr. Sadia Tahir, Dr. Humaira Shehbaz and Dr. Anjum Hamed. The event was hosted by Dr. Sher Ali.

Dr. Rashid paid tribute to Dr. Tahseen Firaqi and said that he has an outstanding literally status. Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik congratulated Dr. Firaqi for the award and said that Dr. Firaqi has a prominent position in literature and education.

Dr. Rafi –ud-Din Hashmi said that Tahseen Firaqi has in-depth knowledge of literature. Dr. Tahseen Firaqi said thanked organizers of this event. He said that literature is the social responsibility. Dr. Rauf Parekh said he is among the few intellectuals and teachers who has command over Urdu, Persian, English and Arabic.