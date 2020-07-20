IIU wins COVID-19 research project

Islamabad : Dr. Erum Jamil, Incharge Department of Electrical Engineering (Female Section) from the platform of the Centre for Advanced Electronics & Photovoltaic Engineering (CAEPE), International Islamic University has been awarded with a Triple Helix project worth Rs 16.9 million from Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF).

This project is among the four projects funded under the provision of Special COVID-19 R&D grants out of hundreds of nationwide proposals received.

Dr. Erum, in collaboration with a leading IT solution provider and CAEPE, will provide an emergent solution to the government of Pakistan for Informed Decision Making in Covid-19 and future pandemic scenarios using multi-technology platform of Artificial intelligence, Sensing Devices and Data Mining etc.

Keeping the ongoing emergency in view, the project will be rapid in nature to provide deliverable to the government of Pakistan in a year’s time.

The project, which has already started with the first instalment paid to the university, is housed at the Centre for Advanced Electronics & Photovoltaic Engineering.

Dr. Erum appreciated Rector IIUI Dr. Masoom Yasinzi, President Dr. Aqdas Naveed Malik and Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, (Founding Executive Director, CAEPE) for thorough guidance and support throughout the process.

The IIU rector and president have congratulated Dr. Erum Jamil and CAEPE Team on winning this very important project after a severe competition, and termed this endeavour a great achievement for the university creating a viable opportunity to meaningfully work for emergent national needs.