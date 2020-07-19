Australian envoy eulogises Pak music

ISLAMABAD: Some traits in the social life of Pakistan attract and impress even the foreigners who are stranger to the traditions and value system prevailing in its society.

Interestingly Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw shared his love for Pakistani music and its leading musical show, Coke Studio in befitting manner. Turning to twitter other day Dr Shaw shared a snapshot of his favoruite playlist on Spotify that included a few popular renditions and folk songs from Coke Studio: “Aaja rai moray sayyan” by Zeb Bangash, “Alif Allah” by Arif Lohaar and Meesha Shafi, “Taajdar-e-Haram” by Atif Aslam, “Paar charha dai” from Noori and Shilpa Rao, and Laagi bina” by Sanam Marvi and Saieen Zahoor.

Terming Coke Studio as “Pakistani music at its finest,” Dr Shaw reminded that “Pakistan’s folk music is enchanting, with its soulful lyrics and rich musical tapestry. It speaks for the unique and diverse culture of my present home.” Dr Geoffrey Shaw is not the first diplomat who has expressed his affection for Pakistan’s popular music traditions.