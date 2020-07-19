MYC rejects proposed uniform curriculum

LAHORE : The Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC), a conglomerate of religio-political parties representing all schools of thought, has rejected the PTI government’s attempts to introduce a ‘uniform curriculum’ in the country, terming it a conspiracy to damage the ideological identity of Pakistan by replacing Islam with secularism.

“We won’t let anybody damage the Pakistan Ideology,” vowed the participants of the meeting held at Mansoora here on Saturday chaired by MYC Secretary General and JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch and participated by Prof Ibrahim, Dr Farid Paracha, Syed Waqas Jafri, Maulana Ziaul Qasmi, Allama Zubair Zaheer, Mian Akram, Mumtaz Salik and others.

A resolution adopted on the occasion rejected the proposed changes in the curriculum, demanding the government form a national curriculum council to develop the syllabus. The proposed council should be comprised of pro-Islam and pro-Pakistan education experts and members from religious seminaries, it stated. Islamic principles should be the part of curriculum, focusing the new generation raising as good Muslims. The government should place a ban on all foreign examinations and a principle of uniform certification should be adopted, stated the resolution.