Robber killed by accomplice

LALAMUSA: A bandit was shot dead by his accomplice over an issue. According to police, accused Nazakat Ali and Fayaz of Mandi Bahauddin exchanged harsh words with each other over an issue and exchanged fire on GT Road near village Kulywal Syedan. As a result, Nazakat Ali died on the spot while Fayaz sustained bullet injuries and was shifted to hospital.